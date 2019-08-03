As India gear up to play West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida on Saturday, batsman KL Rahul stands on the brink of setting a new world record.

Rahul is 121 short of completing his 1000 runs in T20I and if he manages to do it today he will become the fastest batsman to achieve the feat. Today’s match will mark the top-order batsman’s 25th innings and thus provides him the chance of surpassing Babar Azam. Currently, the record of fastest 1000 runs T20I is held by Azam who managed it in 26 innings, breaking Indian captain Virat Kohli’s record of 27 innings.

Scoring a century in a T20 game is no mean task but given his repute in the shorter format Rahul should fancy the chance. Also, the odds seem to be working in his favour as the last time when India played on this ground, the batsman had hit a memorable ton against the same opponent. In total, he has three T20 centuries, two international and one in IPL.

The illustrious list of fastest to 1000 runs in T20I consists some of the great names of the game. While as of now, Australian Aaron Finch follows Kohli and Azam at three, having completed reached the four-figure mark in 29 innings. Kevin Pietersen, Alex Hales and Faf du Plessis took 32 innings each to reach their 1000-run mark in T20I.

Meanwhile, the first T20I will mark the beginning of India’s tour of West Indies which will be comprising of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. While the first two T20 games are set to be played in Florida, USA, the other matches will be played across the Caribbean.