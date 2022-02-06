Ahmedabad: Team India’s 1000th ODI game against West Indies became a day to remember for India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he completed the milestone of 100 ODI wickets. It took Chahal 60 ODI’s to achieve this feat. It is noteworthy that he joined teammates Jasprit Bumrah (57 matches), Kuldeep Yadav (58 matches) and Mohammed Shami (56 matches).Also Read - IND vs WI Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Latest Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal Picks Three Quick Wickets, Prasidh Khrishna Removes Akeal Hosein; India on Top

This milestone came in the 20th over where he dismissed Nicholas Pooran followed by Windies captain Kieron Pollard. His tremendous spell was too much to take for West Indies batters as he grabbed Shamarh Brooks wicket in the 22nd over.

After winning the toss, captain Rohit Sharma said, "Looks like a good pitch, wouldn't change a lot. Will get better to bat under the lights. I am happy to be back, playing for India, good to be back on the field. It's been a couple of months since I played cricket. We had a few positive COVID cases, so we have some new faces. I need to take Deepak Hooda's name especially, because he's making his debut."

Talking about India reaching a landmark occasion of 1,000 ODIs, Sharma remarked, “It’s a historic day in Indian cricket, been a long journey for India. We have seen a lot of ups and downs. As a team we have grown over the years, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.

