India Vs West Indies1st Test: Rohit Sharma May Be Tested By Comparison With Captaincy Peers

India has not been playing their first XI ever since Jasprit Bumrah limped out of action, this side, with some absolutely new faces, is likely India’s youngest team to visit abroad in a while.

India Vs West Indies1st Test: Rohit Sharma May Be Tested By Comparison With Captaincy Peers. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Test series between India and the West Indies, beginning on Wednesday evening by Indian time, is expected to be smooth sailing for the Indian contingent, changes in the side notwithstanding. While India has not been playing their first XI ever since Jasprit Bumrah limped out of action, this side, with some absolutely new faces, is likely India’s youngest team to visit abroad in a while.

Though most of the players are expected to perform, it will still be a test for skipper Rohit Sharma, in more ways than one. His own form and fitness aside, this series could well spell how his future as Test captain is shaped.

While there is no real debate that the ICC World Cup to be hosted in India later this year should ring at the end of Sharma’s limited-overs career, one still wonders if his Test future is also tied to that.

In the West Indies, who are a pale shadow of their glorious days, Sharma is expected not only to win, but win convincingly, so his leadership will be under the microscope, and comparisons with other leading lights captaining their sides are almost inevitable.

With the Ashes making headlines not just in England and Australia, the leadership qualities of Ben Stokes have been applauded, as has his ability to lead from the front. Even Pat Cummins has some points on the chart, especially since his side still leads the series 2-1.

The fact that the contest with the West Indies is not expected to be of the same calibre could well be a bigger challenge for the Indian captain, since if he can’t score here, then where?

The West Indies haven’t challenged India as much in the recent past. In fact, they have not registered a win against these opponents at home since 2002, not the most reassuring of stats for them.

The Caribbeans too will go in with a new-look side, which makes it even more likely that India will prevail. Or at least, they should.

Sharma is in an unenviable position. If he does well, individually and as captain, it is only expected. If he does not, the noise back home will rise to a crescendo.

Not the best platform to make things right, but with all due respect to the West Indies, Rohit Sharma can’t possibly find a better one to fix things. That is where the contradiction lies.

