IND vs WA XI Live Streaming: After winning the first match Rohit and Co. will lock horns against Western Australia for the second warm-up match. The match is important for team India to get accustomed to the Australian playing conditions as the T20 World Cup is just a couple of days away. India exhibited an all-round performance in the first warm-up as they registered a win by 13 runs. India will play the T20 World Cup 2022 opener clash against the arch-rivals Pakistan.Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Western Australia XI: SKY, Pacers Power IND to 13-Run Win

Batting first, the visitors scored 156 runs in the first innings. Suryakumar Yadav ended up as the top run-getter with 52 runs, to his name from 35 balls. For Western Australia, Jason Behrendorff and Matthew Kelly were the picks of the bowlers with two wickets each. Also Read - Arshdeep Singh-Axar Patel's HILARIOUS Banter During India's 1st Training Session in Australia; Watch VIRAL Video

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Western Australia XI second warmup game online. Also Read - Rohit Sharma-Led India to Play Two Warm-up Games vs Western Australia XI as Part of T20 World Cup Build-up - Report

India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up Match 1 details

When is India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game?

The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game is going to take place on October 13.

What time will the India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game start?

The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game starts at 11 AM IST.

Where is India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game taking place?

The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game is going to take place in W.A.C.A in Perth.

Where can you live stream the India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game?

The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game can be streamed live on the Western Australia YouTube channel. The match will not be broadcast on TV.

India vs Western Australia XI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Western Australia XI

To be announced

*Since it’s a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part