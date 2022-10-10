HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Western Australia XI Score

India will be batting first against Western Australia XI in the first warm-up game on Monday at Perth. In this game, every player from India would like to have some match practice.Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

India vs Western Australia XI, India vs Western Australia XI live score, India vs Western Australia XI live updates, Ind vs WA-XI, Ind vs WA-XI live streaming, Ind vs WA-XI online streaming, Ind vs WA-XI timing, India vs Western Australia XI live streaming, India vs Western Australia XI timing Also Read - India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up Match, LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online