HIGHLIGHTS | India vs Western Australia XI Score

India will be batting first against Western Australia XI in the first warm-up game on Monday at Perth. In this game, every player from India would like to have some match practice.Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

India vs Western Australia XI, India vs Western Australia XI live score, India vs Western Australia XI live updates, Ind vs WA-XI, Ind vs WA-XI live streaming, Ind vs WA-XI online streaming, Ind vs WA-XI timing, India vs Western Australia XI live streaming, India vs Western Australia XI timing Also Read - India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up Match, LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online

Also Read - Deepak Chahar Meets CSK Captain MS Dhoni in Bangalore Ahead of T20 World Cup; Smiling PIC Goes VIRAL

Live Updates

  • 2:43 PM IST

    HIGHLIGHTS | Even if the batting let India down sans Suryakumar Yadav, it was the bowling – for a change – that did the job. Good start to India’s preparation for the mega event. India win by 13 runs.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Western Australia XI Score: Harshal Patel with the final over and Western Australia need 30 to win. This looks impossible, but stranger things have happened in cricket.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Western Australia XI Score: The hosts need 38 off the last two. It is not impossible but what would hurt them is the fact that they have only three wickets. Can India cruise from here? LIVE | WA-XI: 120/7 in 18 overs vs IND


  • 2:16 PM IST

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Western Australia XI Score: Another one bites the dust, Western Australia reeling at the moment with half the side back in the hut in the 159 chase. Indian bowlers have risen to the task and responded well. LIVE | WA-XI: 68/5 in 11 overs vs IND

  • 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Western Australia XI Score: Interesting to see when the spinners are brought into the attack. Chahal and Axar would be eager to see what the strip has to offer.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Western Australia XI Score: The hosts are struggling after the initial burst from Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar. What a spell by the two Indian pacers. WA-XI will now have to put their heads down and rebuild. LIVE | WA-XI: 48/4 in 8 overs vs IND

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Western Australia XI Score: Arshdeep and Bhuvi have got India to the perfect start while defending 158. WA-XI are four down already inside the powerplay. LIVE | WA-XI: 29/4 in 6 overs vs IND

  • 12:57 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Western Australia XI Score: Looks a bit below par at the moment but again it depends on how well the bowlers respond. Recently, India has not been able to defend successfully, they would like to change that here.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Western Australia XI Score: Western Australia needs 159 to win. Suryakumar would be feeling extremely confident about his chances at the mega event after his show today. India will look for early wickets to dent the chase.