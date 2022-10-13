India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up Match 2 Score and Updates: Western Australia beat India by 36 runs. KL Rahul finished as the top scorer (74 off 55) for India in the chase. India finished on 132/8 after 20 overs in response to Australia’s 168. Australia finish on 168/8 after 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh carries his good form as he picks up Josh Philippe early in the innings. Team India to bowl first. Virat Kohli misses out as KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin replace Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing 11.Also Read - Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Again; Becomes Fastest Asian To Score 11k International Runs

Check out Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel

Western Australia XI: Darcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft (w), Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner (c), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 2:33 PM IST

  • 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WA XI Score: M Kelly finishes a brilliant final over as Western Australia beat India by 36 runs.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WA XI Score: OUT!!! Andrew Tye gets the prized scalp of KL Rahul. The stand-in captain for India tried his best but couldn’t get India over the line. As far as this chase is concerned, India’s chances look extremely bleak. IND need 40 off 8 balls.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WA XI Score: It is hard to believe that Harshal Patel played 5 dot balls in the 16th over. KL Rahul should have managed it better. However, he is going all guns blazing. 44 needed off 15 balls.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WA XI Score: OUT!!! Last nail in the coffin as India lose Dinesh Karthik in the chase. This is horrendous for India. India need 42 off the final 4 overs.

  • 2:05 PM IST

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WA XI Score: A good over for India comes to an end. India need 77 off 36 balls. Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WA XI Score: OUT!!! KL Rahul is running out of partners at the moment. Axar Patel is the latest one to depart. 13 overs are done as India are 79/4. India need 90 off 42 balls.

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WA XI Score: Hardik Pandya is the latest to go. These are worrying signs for India in the chase. Axar Patel is the new batter in. Golden opportunity for the left armer. IND 66/3 (11)

  • 1:42 PM IST