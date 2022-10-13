India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up Match 2 Score and Updates: Western Australia beat India by 36 runs. KL Rahul finished as the top scorer (74 off 55) for India in the chase. India finished on 132/8 after 20 overs in response to Australia’s 168. Australia finish on 168/8 after 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh carries his good form as he picks up Josh Philippe early in the innings. Team India to bowl first. Virat Kohli misses out as KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin replace Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing 11.Also Read - Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Again; Becomes Fastest Asian To Score 11k International Runs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel

Western Australia XI: Darcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft (w), Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Nick Hobson, Ashton Turner (c), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie

Check out match updates here: