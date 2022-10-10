India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up Match 1, LIVE Streaming

Rohit Sharma and Co. take on Western Australia in a warm-up game on Monday. It is a crucial clash as India would like to get their combinations right and get used to the conditions in Australia. As a captain, Rohit Sharma has had a good run in T20Is this year and hence India would be one of the contenders for the T20 World Cup.Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up Match 1 details

When is India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game? Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Western Australia XI: SKY, Pacers Power IND to 13-Run Win

The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game is going to take place on October 10. Also Read - India vs Western Australia: Twitterverse React As Live Streaming Goes Unavailable Right Before Match, See Tweets

What time will the India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game start?

The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game starts at 4:00 PM IST.

Where is India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game taking place?

The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game is going to take place in W.A.C.A in Perth.

Where can you live stream the India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game?

The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game can be streamed live on the Western Australia YouTube channel. The match will not be broadcast on TV.

India vs Western Australia XI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Western Australia XI

To be announced

*Since it’s a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part