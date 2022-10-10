India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up Match 1, LIVE Streaming
Rohit Sharma and Co. take on Western Australia in a warm-up game on Monday. It is a crucial clash as India would like to get their combinations right and get used to the conditions in Australia. As a captain, Rohit Sharma has had a good run in T20Is this year and hence India would be one of the contenders for the T20 World Cup.Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV
India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up Match 1 details
When is India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game? Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | India vs Western Australia XI: SKY, Pacers Power IND to 13-Run Win
The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game is going to take place on October 10. Also Read - India vs Western Australia: Twitterverse React As Live Streaming Goes Unavailable Right Before Match, See Tweets
What time will the India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game start?
The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game starts at 4:00 PM IST.
Where is India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game taking place?
The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game is going to take place in W.A.C.A in Perth.
Where can you live stream the India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game?
The India vs Western Australia XI Warm-up game can be streamed live on the Western Australia YouTube channel. The match will not be broadcast on TV.
India vs Western Australia XI Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.
Western Australia XI
To be announced
*Since it’s a warm-up match, all members of the squad can take part