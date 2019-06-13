India vs Zealand: On a glum and boring day at Nottingham, MS Dhoni’s daughter expression was the only thing that brought a smile on the faces of fans. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between India vs New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled and that disappointed fans. From drizzle to showers, Trent Bridge saw it all before the final verdict came. Ziva, who has been in the UK from the start of the tournament has been spotted at Team India venues. On Thursday, Ziva was once again spotted at the ground where she looked a little depressed while she looked at the skies. Netizens felt that her glum expression reflects the mood of the Indian fans, who had come to the ground with a lot of hope.

Here is how she created a buzz on social media:

Rain Rain Go Away

Ziva’s father wants to play — Sagar Johri (@SagarJohri2) June 13, 2019

Ziva : Rain Rain Go Away, I want to watch Daddy Play!😡😒 pic.twitter.com/qvG10n5YuZ — Mahi Shiwankar 🇮🇳❤ (@mahishiwankar07) June 13, 2019

Thalaivi Ziva in angry mode after today’s match has been called off. #INDvNZ #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/dSgNgMxdle — Annamalai Unique (@AnnzTweetz) June 13, 2019

Meanwhile, New Zealand has seven points from four games while India now has five from three with the next game against Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)

