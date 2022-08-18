Harare: Six years later, Rahul will be returning to Harare as the captain of the side, to the place where his white-ball mainstay story for India began. But he is coming back after a long time on the sidelines. A groin injury was followed by sports hernia surgery and testing positive for Covid-19. Thursday’s match, the first of the three ODI matches between India and Zimbabwe, will have the majority of focus on how Rahul as well as Deepak Chahar shape up, especially with Men’s T20 World Cup coming in October-November and before that, the Asia Cup, starting from August 27.Also Read - WATCH: KL Rahul's Reaction to Young Fan 'Bhaad Mein Gaya School' Comment Ahead of 1st ODI at Harare Goes Viral

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Kickstart?

The first ODI between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 PM IST on Thursday, August 18. The toss will take place at 12:15 PM IST.

Where will the IND vs ZIM 1st ODI match take place?

The first India vs Zimbabwe ODI will take place at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

How to watch the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe live in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe match will live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India and live streamed online on the SonyLIV app and website. For live score and ball-by-ball commentary stay tuned to India.com

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w/c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad