IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India will lock horns against Zimbabwe for the 2nd ODI, Visitors will look to seal the series. KL Rahul led India already won the first ODI with an impressive 10-wicket victory. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill smashed half-centuries in India's 10-wicket win over the hosts. Pacer Deepak Chahar was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics. The Harare pitch looked a belter to bat on once the innings progressed in the first ODI, and it will be important to not lose wickets in the powerplay when the ball does swing a bit. The skipper winning the toss will be looking to bowl first and take advantage of the conditions.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Online and on TV:

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI Kickstart?

The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 PM IST on Saturday, August 20. The toss will take place at 12:15 PM IST.

Where will the IND vs ZIM second ODI match take place?

The second India vs Zimbabwe ODI will take place at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

How to watch the second ODI between India and Zimbabwe live in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe match will live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India and live streamed online on the SonyLIV app and website. For live score and ball-by-ball commentary stay tuned to India.com

Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Regis Chakabva(w/c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad