India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Men in Blue to remain unchanged – Here are the predicted playing XIs

The Indian team, led by Shreyas Iyer, is expected to remain unchanged for the 2nd T20I today against Zimbabwe

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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates after scoring a half-century during the first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

It’s time for the 2nd of the 3-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club where the visitors, led by Shreyas Iyer, will be hoping to win their first bilateral series since defending the ICC T20 World title earlier this year in March. If the Men in Blue win tonight, they will gain an unassailable 2-0 lead before the concluding match tomorrow.

In the 1st T20I, Shreyas Iyer tasted his first victory as the new Indian captain after his side registered a 7-wicket victory, thanks to an all-round performance from the entire team. It was well and truly a welcome victory for the Men in Blue, who had suffered back-to-back series defeats in their prior tour of the United Kingdom.

Also Read: India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Preview and Live streaming details – All you need to know

The Indians started off that tour with an unexpected and surprising 2-0 defeat to the hands of minnows Ireland. India lost the 1st T20I by 34 runs before enduring a very tough 1-run loss in Belfast. Then, in England, Shreyas Iyer and co suffered an one-sided 4-0 whitewash after the first match got washed out in Chester-le-Street.

India went on to lose back-to-back 4 T20Is and that somehow would have crushed their confidence to some extent. However, against Zimbabwe, a relatively weaker side than Ireland and England, the Men in Blue staged a comeback, helping Shreyas Iyer register his maiden victory as the new Indian captain.

The reigning World T20 champions were a class apart in the series opener as they first restricted the Chevrons for just 125, thanks to an excellent bowling performance from Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, who registered figures of 2/18 and 2/19 respectively.

Then in the 2nd innings, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was playing only his 4th T20I, smashed an 18-ball half-century while contributions from Ishan Kishan (35 off 24) and Shreyas Iyer (28 off 24) helped the Indians complete a comprehensive 7-wicket victory.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma and Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

When and where to watch?

The 2nd of the 3-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe, which is set to start from 4:30PM (IST) onwards, will be live streamed on the Zee5 app/website as well as the Unite8 Sports channels on television screens.