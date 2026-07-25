India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Preview and Live streaming details – All you need to know

Shreyas Iyer and co will be hoping to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 2nd of the 3-match T20I series in Zimbabwe. Get the full preview and live streaming details right here

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India's Shivam Dube celebrates with captain Shreyas Iyer and teammates after dismissing Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza during the first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

After thrashing Zimbabwe in the opening T20I with a massive 7-wicket victory at Harare, Shreyas Iyer’s team India will be hoping to clinch an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 2nd of the 3-match series at the same venue. The Men in Blue, who endured tough results in their recent tour of UK, will be hoping to win their first bilateral series since defending the ICC T20 World Cup title earlier this year.

Shreyas Iyer’s life as the new India captain got off to a horrifying start when they unexpectedly lost their first-ever T20I series against Ireland with a 2-0 margin. The Indians were nowhere near the level they showcased previously, enduring a 34-run defeat in the opening match before a 1-run loss.

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The reigning World T20 champions then visited England for a 5-match series but things remained the same. After the series opener got washed out due to excessive rain at Chester-le-Street, team India lost the remaining 4 matches consecutively to get whitewashed 4-0 by Harry Brook’s side.

There weren’t many positives except the debut of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was given a run of 3 matches but failed to make an impact, getting out for scores of 14, 13 and 15 respectively.

Despite the poor outing, Sooryavanshi was included in the tour of Zimbabwe and the 15-year-old showed his true colors in the series opener itself, smashing an 18-bal half-century during India’s successful chase of 126. The Indians first restricted the Chevrons for 125, courtesy of Player of the match Mayank Yadav’s 2/18, Prince Yadav’s 2/19 along with Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi’s 1 wicket each.

In response, India raced to the target within 13.2 overs on the back of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 50 off 19, Ishan Kishan’s 35 off 24 and Shreyas Iyer’s 28 off 24. The reigning world champions will be hoping for a similar performance in the 2nd T20I later today at Harare.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: When, where and how to watch?

The 2nd T20I, which is set to start from 4:30PM (IST) today, will be live streamed exclusively on the Zee5 app/website as well as the Unite8 Sports channels on television screens.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Squads