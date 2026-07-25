India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Weather forecast and pitch report in Harare

Shreyas Iyer expressed before the series opener that they will not treat Zimbabwe lightly and the same thing needs to be implemented today as well. Get the pitch and weather report right here

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India's Mayank Yadav celebrates with captain Shreyas Iyer and teammates after dismissing Zimbabwe's Dion Myers during the first T20I match between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

India and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns in the 2nd of a 3-match T20I series later today at the Harare Sports Club with the hosts aiming to level the series 1-1 after losing the opening match by 7 wickets. It was a welcome victory for the Men in Blue, who had suffered back-to-back series defeats in Ireland and England earlier this month.

It was also newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer’s first win with the national team after enduring a total of 6 consecutive defeats in the tour of UK. Iyer must have been relieved with the result his side generated in the series opener at Harare.

Also Read: India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Men in Blue to remain unchanged – Here are the predicted playing XIs

Even if Zimbabwe are relatively weaker than Ireland and England, the victory gave a much needed boost of confidence to the Indians, who will be hoping to seal the series today by gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Shreyas Iyer expressed before the series opener that they will not treat Zimbabwe lightly and the same thing needs to be implemented today as well. The Men in Blue had produced an all-round performance with the bat and ball but the highlight was the return of 24-year-old express pacer Mayank Yadav, who was adjudged player of the match for his exceptional figures of 2/18.

It was the right-arm pacer’s first T20I appearance 12 October 2024. He was accompanied by Prince Yadav, who leaked just one run extra with a brace of wickets, whereas Shivam Dube and Ravi Bishnoi accounted for a wicket each. That helped India restrict Zimbabwe for 125 runs.

In response, the Indians raced their way to the target within 13.2 overs as teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his maiden half-century in what was only his 4th senior appearance. His 19-ball 50 also helped him become the youngest half-centurion in international cricket.

His contribution was complimented by Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer’s 35 and 28 respectively with India securing a 7-wicket win. Expect a similar dominant performance today as well.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Harare Sports Club Pitch report

The Harare track offers a balanced surface with good bounce and seam movement early on. Fast bowlers get help in the powerplay due to early moisture, but the surface flattens out as the match progresses. Batters can score freely once set, making chasing the preferred option.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Weather forecast

Expect clear, sunny skies and pleasant afternoon weather in Harare for the match. Temperatures will hover around 22°C during game time with low humidity. A light breeze is expected, and with a zero percent chance of rain, fans can anticipate a complete, uninterrupted contest.

When and where to watch?

The entire 3-match T20I series is being broadcasted live on the Zee5 app/website as well as the Unite8 sports channels on television screens.