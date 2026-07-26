India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Weather forecast and pitch report from Harare

Shreyas Iyer’s first few assignments as India’s T20I captain did not go according to plan. The team suffered back-to-back series defeats against Ireland and England, raising questions about the new-look side and its ability to deliver under a new leader.

A week later, the picture has changed completely. India have already wrapped up the 3-match series against Zimbabwe and now have the chance to complete a 3-0 sweep in the final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The series has been a step in the right direction for Iyer and his young squad. India have looked sharp in every department and have rarely allowed Zimbabwe to stay in the contest.

The visitors started with a comfortable win in the opening T20I, where the bowlers laid the foundation before the batters finished the job without much trouble. The second game was even more convincing. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma struck attacking half-centuries to power India past the 200-run mark before the bowlers produced another disciplined effort to secure a crushing 90-run victory and seal the series.

With the job already done, India could use the final match to give opportunities to players waiting on the sidelines. However, the management will also want the team to maintain its intensity and finish the tour on a high. A series sweep would be another positive result for a side that is still settling into a new captaincy group.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have struggled to match India in either innings. Their batters have found it difficult to deal with India’s pace and spin, while their bowlers have been unable to stop India’s aggressive top order. Captain Sikandar Raza will expect a stronger effort from his experienced players as they look to avoid a whitewash.

For India, the third T20I is about maintaining the standards they have set over the last two matches. For Zimbabwe, it is one last chance to end the series with a performance that gives the home fans something to cheer about.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Harare Sports Club Pitch report

Historical venue stats highlight the Harare Sports Club as a batting-friendly ground with an average first-innings T20I total of 156 runs. Fast bowlers extract useful bounce and seam movement with the fresh ball, while slow bowlers find grip as the pitch settles, making setting a target the preferred option.

India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Weather forecast

Clear, sunny skies are forecast for Harare on matchday with no risk of rain disturbing play. Afternoon temperatures will hover around 30°C to 34°C alongside light breezes. Low humidity levels around 26% ensure pleasant and uninterrupted conditions for players and fans throughout the entire duration of the match.