India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch IND vs ZIM in India online and on TV channel

IND vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 LIVE: Defending champions Team India are in a 'must-win' clash against Zimbabwe to keep hopes of qualifying for the semifinals alive as they face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Team India at a training session in Chennai ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match vs Zimbabwe. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Co-hosts Team India will take on Zimbabwe in their second Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. After their massive 76-run loss to South Africa in their last Super 8 clash, Team India must win their remaining two games in the second stage if they hope to stand a chance to qualify for the semifinals from Group 1.

One of the co-hosts – Sri Lanka – have already dropped out of the race to reach the semifinals after their second successive loss in the Super 8, defeated by New Zealand on Wednesday night. India can suffer the same fate if they take Zimbabwe lightly – the surprise package of this tournament. Sikandar Raza’s side have topped a tough group featuring Sri Lanka and Australia and were unbeaten in tournament till they ran into West Indies in the last game, where they lost by massive 102 runs.

A defeat for Zimbabwe to India will officially close the door to the semifinals for them. Suryakumar Yadav’s side will be face Zimbabwe in a T20I match for the first time in India on Thursday.

“Zimbabwe, when they came unbeaten, yes, that was a surprise not for us, for everyone. They beat Australia, the way they played, they beat Sri Lanka, So they are also playing good cricket. So that is fine. But in hindsight, if you ask me, if Zimbabwe would not have won against Australia, we would have been playing Australia here. So that is fine,” Team India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said in the pre-match press conference in Chennai on Wednesday.

The last of Zimbabwe’s 24 international matches against India in India was back in March 2002 in an ODI match. “It is a must win match for us, it’s also a must win game for India. There’s obviously a lot at stake here, being a World Cup game and if we are to progress to the semi-finals, we both want to look at winning tomorrow’s game. So I think we are both excited. Obviously we don’t get to play India a lot, so it’s something that we really have been looking forward to and we will grab the opportunity with both hands,” Zimbabwe batter Ryan Burl said in Chennai on Wednesday.

India and Zimbabwe have faced off in 13 T20I matches till date and Indians have won 10 matches while losing only 3 so far. The last T20I match between the two sides was back in 2024 in Harare where Indians won by 42 runs.

This isn’t just a double-header. It’s double the pressure. First up, #WestIndies clash with #SouthAfrica in a crucial Super 8 battle.

Then, #TeamIndia face #Zimbabwe in a high-voltage, must-win match. ⚔️ Two massive games. Four teams with everything on the line. ICC… pic.twitter.com/eghQfnHSE3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 25, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48…

When is India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 going to take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 will take place on Thursday, February 26.

Where is India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 going to take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 will be held at MA Chidambaram in Chennai.

What time will India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 start?

The India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 LIVE on TV in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 in India?

The India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh/Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

