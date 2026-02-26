India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav’s side aim to notch up first win in Super 8 stage

Home

India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Suryakumar Yadavs side aim to notch up first win in Super 8 stage

India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Defending champions will face Zimbabweans in a ‘must-win’ clash in Super 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Team India will take on Zimbabwe in Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai on Thursday. (Source: X)

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 8 LIVE: Co-hosts Team India are getting ready to face Zimbabwe in their second game of the Super 8 stages of T20 World Cup 2026 hoping to keep their chances of qualifying for the semifinals alive. After their 76-run loss to South Africa in the last match, Suryakumar Yadav’s side must win both their remaining Super 8 games against Zimbabwe first and then against West Indies on Sunday to keep hopes of qualifying for the semis alive.

Zimbabwe are also in the same boat as Team India. Sikandar Raza’s side have also lost their first match to West Indies by 102 runs in the Super 8 stage after going unbeaten through the league stage matches.

India and Zimbabwe are playing an international match in India for the first time in 24 years. Zimbabwe’s last game in India was an ODI match in March 2002.

While there is no threat of rain over Chennai, dew will be a massive concern for both the teams at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and ICC have ordered a new chemical by the name of ‘Dew Cure’ to deal with this big challenge. As a result, both Suryakumar Yadav and Sikandar Raza would love to win the toss and bat first.

For India, Sanju Samson is in line to make a comeback to the playing 11 possibly at the expense of either Tilak Varma or Rinku Singh. Samson should be in line to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma while Ishan Kishan will be batting at no. 3 in the batting order.

India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh/Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

