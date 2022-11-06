LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Chahal For Ashwin – Change on CARDS?

Updated: November 6, 2022 9:10 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

With roughly 24 hours left to go for India’s last Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia versus Zimbabwe, captain Rohit Sharma is set to address a press conference at 10:45 AM IST. It would be interesting to see if he reveals the playing XI for the Sunday game at the Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG). Without a doubt, India starts firm favourites against Zimbabwe. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Who will be the second team to make the semi-final from the group – will it be Bangladesh or Pakistan? The Babar Azam-led side now takes on Bangladesh.

  • 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: What a start to the triple-header Sunday. South Africa lose to the Netherlands and are knocked out of the T20 WC. India is through to the semis.

  • 11:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Rohit and Rahul have not lived up to expectations. They would like to change that tomorrow. Can they do that – we will have to wait to find out…

  • 11:48 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Three games scheduled for tomorrow. It is a big day at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. But, for sure, the one to watch out for would be the India-Zimbabwe clash. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Zimbabwe would be no pushovers and India would be mindful of the fact that this team had got the better of Pakistan earlier.

  • 6:05 PM IST
    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: According to the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, it is expected to be partly cloudy in the city with a 50% chance of rains in the northern and northeastern suburbs and a 30% chance elsewhere. Light winds are also expected.
  • 6:00 PM IST
    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: India has never played against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cups. The Sunday match will mark the first meeting between the two nations on the grand stage.
  • 5:59 PM IST
    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: India leads the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Zimbabwe 5-2. The two nations last played a T20I back in 2016.
  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC 2022: Will Harshal Patel finally get a game? Who will make way for him – Md. Shami or Arshdeep Singh?

Published Date: November 6, 2022 9:09 AM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 9:10 AM IST