LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC 2022: What Happens if Game Gets WASHED OUT?

LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Follow updates and commentary. India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check streaming details.

Updated: November 5, 2022 2:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs Zim, Ind vs Zim live streaming, Ind vs Zim live score updates, Ind vs Zim live score streaming, Ind vs Zim playing XI, Ind vs Zim Squads, Ind vs Zim live score, Ind vs Zim head to head, India vs Zimbabwe, India vs Zimbabwe live updates, India vs Zimbabwe playing XI, India vs Zimbabwe Squads, India vs Zimbabwe head to head, India vs Zimbabwe live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, T20 World Cup 2022 news, T20 World Cup 2022 updates, T20 World Cup 2022 live online streaming, Cricket News, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma wife, Rohit Sharma press conference, 
Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates

With roughly 24 hours left to go for India’s last Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia versus Zimbabwe, captain Rohit Sharma is set to address a press conference at 10:45 AM IST. It would be interesting to see if he reveals the playing XI for the Sunday game at the Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG). Without a doubt, India starts firm favourites against Zimbabwe. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Also Read:

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates, Ind vs Zim: Follow updates and commentary. India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: The team is now training at the MCG. Three nets are being used by the Indians and throwdowns are taking place at this point in time.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: To catch all updates on Virat Kohli’s 34th birthday celebrations, stay tuned to india.com.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Currently, England is taking on Sri Lanka at Sydney for a place in the semi-final. At the time of posting this, Sri Lanka is batting first.

  • 1:23 PM IST
    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: India presently has 6 points to their name and is occupying the No. 1 spot while South Africa (5 points) and Pakistan (4 points) are at the No. 2 and No. 3 spot respectively. If India’s match against Zimbabwe doesn’t even see a 5-over-a-side contest take place, the two teams will share a point. In that case, India’s tally will be at 7.
    In such a scenario, India would qualify for the semi-finals, but wouldn’t be certain to progress as the group winners. South Africa would have the opportunity to take the No. 1 spot in the group in such a case by beating the Netherlands, courtesy of a better Net Run Rate.
  • 12:48 PM IST
    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: “With the win against Pakistan, it’s given us a huge amount of belief that we can beat any side in the tournament. I don’t think that will change going into tomorrow’s game,” Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine.
  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Kohli would once again be expected to come good as India would be looking to seal a semi-final spot.

  • 12:39 PM IST

  • 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: The team not stepping up – “We had quite tricky games. The matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh went down the wire. Unfair to say the team has not stepped up,” R Ashwin.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Ashwin On Australia’s Cold Weather: “I generally like cold weather, but it’s very different in Australia this time. It’s been a unique experience coming to Australia, a unique World Cup.”

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: “We had quite tricky games. The matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh went down the wire. Unfair to say the team has not stepped up,” R Ashwin.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 5, 2022 2:38 PM IST

Updated Date: November 5, 2022 2:39 PM IST