LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC 2022: Toss Likely to Take Place on TIME

LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC 2022

India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2

Published: November 6, 2022 12:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2

LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates

We are hours away from the start of the India-Zimbabwe Super 12 clash at the Melbourne Cricket ground. Once South Africa lost to the Netherlands, India qualified and hence the monkey will be off-their-back when they take on Zimbabwe. It would be interesting to see if India is now willing to make changes.

India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2

Live Updates

  • 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC 2022: Zimbabwe does not have a lot to play for. They would ideally want to sign off on a high. India should be cautious of that and also remember what happened to South Africa a few hours back.

  • 11:43 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates, T20 WC 2022: India would have something to play for as a win against Zimbabwe would mean they finish top of the group. Surely, India starts firm favourites.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Massive controversy stirred after Shakib-Al-Hasan was given out against Pakistan on Sunday. Replays showed he got a bat on that, but the third umpire did not think so.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: What a World Cup this has turned out to be. We are into the final day of the Super 12 and we still do not know who would be the semi-finalists.

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: So yes, the India-Pakistan final is still a possibility. If Pakistan beat Bangladesh, the Babar Azam-led side go through to the semi-final. If that happens, Pakistan play New Zealand in the first semi-final, while India would take on England.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: But all said and done – at the moment all the focus is on the ongoing Pakistan-Bangladesh game at the Adelaide Oval.

  • 10:03 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: There will not be a lot of pressure on Rohit and Co. now that they have qualified for the semi-final. Will this prompt India to make changes?

  • 9:45 AM IST

  • 9:28 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Meanwhile, Bangladesh has opted to bat first at the Adelaide Oval after winning the toss. What a game this promises to be.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Who will be the second team to make the semi-final from the group – will it be Bangladesh or Pakistan? The Babar Azam-led side now takes on Bangladesh.

Published Date: November 6, 2022 12:14 PM IST