LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Ashwin REVEALS How Kohli’s B’Day Was Celebrated

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates, Ind vs Zim: Follow updates and commentary. India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check streaming details.

Updated: November 5, 2022 11:46 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs Zim, Ind vs Zim live streaming, Ind vs Zim live score updates, Ind vs Zim live score streaming, Ind vs Zim playing XI, Ind vs Zim Squads, Ind vs Zim live score, Ind vs Zim head to head, India vs Zimbabwe, India vs Zimbabwe live updates, India vs Zimbabwe playing XI, India vs Zimbabwe Squads, India vs Zimbabwe head to head, India vs Zimbabwe live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, T20 World Cup 2022 news, T20 World Cup 2022 updates, T20 World Cup 2022 live online streaming, Cricket News, Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma news, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma wife, Rohit Sharma press conference, 
Ind vs Zim T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates

With roughly 24 hours left to go for India’s last Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia versus Zimbabwe, captain Rohit Sharma is set to address a press conference at 10:45 AM IST. It would be interesting to see if he reveals the playing XI for the Sunday game at the Melbourne Cricket ground (MCG). Without a doubt, India starts firm favourites against Zimbabwe. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Also Read:

LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates, Ind vs Zim: Follow updates and commentary. India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: The team not stepping up – “We had quite tricky games. The matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh went down the wire. Unfair to say the team has not stepped up,” R Ashwin.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Updates: Ashwin On Australia’s Cold Weather: “I generally like cold weather, but it’s very different in Australia this time. It’s been a unique experience coming to Australia, a unique World Cup.”

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: “We had quite tricky games. The matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh went down the wire. Unfair to say the team has not stepped up,” R Ashwin.

  • 11:20 AM IST

  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: “Australia does not feel alien anymore. Feel comfortable here. If you perform in Australia, you get respect. Not just fans, but even on the streets you get respect. I feel at home in Australia. The team environment is good. Understanding our vision is the same,” Kohli said.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: The PC has not started. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on the upcoming match at the MCG.

  • 9:49 AM IST

  • 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: The press conference takes place shortly. Ahead of the Bangladesh game as well, there were reports that Rohit would be attending the presser – but he did not – coach Rahul Dravid attended it instead.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Kohli has been in ominous form in the competition and fans would be hoping he can continue his good run of form in the upcoming games.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Guess what??? Today happens to be former India captain Virat Kohli’s birthday. Fraternity, friends, and fans have been wishing him since midnight.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 5, 2022 11:45 AM IST

Updated Date: November 5, 2022 11:46 AM IST