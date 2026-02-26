Home

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Chennai Weather Updates: Will RAIN affect Indian chances, Suryakumar Yadav’s side can be in BIG trouble

India vs Zimbabwe Chennai Weather Update: Both teams will be hoping for clear skies in their Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Will rain affect India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 in Chennai on Thursday? (Photo: IANS)

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Co-hosts Team India are taking on Zimbabwe in a ‘must-win’ Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. After their loss against South Africa in their first Super 8 match on Sunday, Team India cannot afford a wash-out in their second game and will be pushed to the brink of elimination like Pakistan cricket team in Group 2 if that happens.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side will be hoping for clear weather in the evening match in Chennai on Thursday to notch up their first points in the Super 8 stage. In what will be good news for the Team India, there is no rain or wet weather predicted for match day on Thursday which will have a high of 31 degree Celsius.

By evening, when the toss takes place around 630pm IST, the temperature is expected to drop down to about 27 degree Celsius but there will be high humidity of around 79 per cent on Thursday according to the weather prediction. There will also be about 15 per cent cloud cover on Thursday evening.

Check Chennai Weather Updates for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…

But what should be a concern for both the Indian and Zimbabwe team is that there is possibility of dew later in the evening. Both sides feature plenty of spinners led by world No. 1 T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy in India, Axar Patel and possibly even Kuldeep Yadav. Gripping the ball in the second innings of the game could be hard work and both captains will look to win the toss and bat first.

What will happen if India vs Zimbabwe match in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 is washed out?

The ICC have no provision of Reserve Day in league as well as Super 8 stage matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. If both teams cannot complete 5 overs each in the Super 8 match in Chennai on Thursday then the game will be abandoned. Both teams will be sharing one point each.

India and Zimbabwe both lost their opening match in Group 1 of Super 8 against South Africa and West Indies respectively. It is a must-win game for both teams now if they hope to reach the semifinals.

Pakistan cricket team have already suffered due to this when their Group 2 Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out without a ball getting bowled last Saturday.

