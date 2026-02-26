Home

Sports

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel IN, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma OUT, mystery around Rinku Singh

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel IN, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma OUT, mystery around Rinku Singh

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India are set to ring in multiple changes ahead of 'do-or-die' Super 8 match against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Sanju Samson and Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir at a training session in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Defending champions Team India have plenty of concerns on their plate as they get ready to take on Zimbabwe in a ‘must-win’ Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. A loss in either of their last two games against Zimbabwe and West Indies will mean that the co-hosts will pack their bags ahead of the semifinals just like Sri Lanka.

The biggest cause of concern for Suryakumar Yadav’s side is in the batting department with either Abhishek Sharma or Ishan Kishan failing to get them off to a solid start. World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek has had a torrid run in the tournament with three successive ducks followed y just 15 in the last Super 8 match against South Africa.

“His (Abhishek Sharma) health was a bit bad. And then after that, he didn’t have that much momentum. But last game, again, he looked good. And over thinking about one individual, personally, I never liked. Because we are playing with two- all-rounders and six batsmen. If we focus so much on one person, then obviously, without saying, that person also will be under pressure,” Team India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said about Abhishek Sharma in the pre-match press conference in Chennai on Thursday.

Indians are all set to bring in Sanju Samson at the top with Ishan Kishan, who is India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament with 176 runs, set to go down to the No. 3 position to bring in a right-left opening combination. “There can be changes, yes. And obviously, it goes without saying that we discussed, because there are two lefty openings, number three is left-handed and opposition’s bowling off-spin,” Kotak added hinting that Samson could be opening the batting.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh was also missing from two training session in Chennai in the build-up to the Super 8 match as he had flown down to Greater Noida hospital to be alongside his ailing father. But Indian coach informed that Rinku will be available for the Zimbabwe match as he was scheduled to join the squad in Chennai on Wednesday.

“Rinku’s father wasn’t well so he went back and I think he is coming back today (Wednesday) evening. So, hopefully he will be back today evening,” Kotak had said.

For Zimbabwe, their skipper Sikandar Raza had taken a painful blow on the hand in the Super 8 loss to West Indies but batter Ryan Burl confirmed that he will be fit enough to play the match. Pacer Richar Ngarava proved expensive on his return to the side from injury against the Windies but is all set to retain his berth.

India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 48 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh/Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.