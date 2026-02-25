Home

Sports

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel IN, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar OUT, Abhishek Sharma to…

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel IN, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar OUT, Abhishek Sharma to…

Sanju Samson is all set to return to the Indian side for the 'must-win' Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026 vs Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday.

Sanju Samson (left) could replace Rinku Singh in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match vs Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Defending champions Team India are in a do-or-die situation in the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 after their 76-run loss to South Africa on Sunday. They will now go up against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday in their second Super 8 clash.

Ahead of the game against Zimbabwe, the playing 11 of Suryakumar Yadav’s side will be in question. Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh, who was picked as a designated finisher for the T20 World Cup 2026, is all set to miss the tie against Zimbabwe. Rinku has reportedly flown from Chennai to Greater Noida to be with his ailing father who is on ventilator.

With Rinku ruled out of the match, Sanju Samson is all set to return to playing 11 after turning out in only one match in the tournament so far – against Namibia in New Delhi. But the batting position of Samson will be the talking point ahead of the clash in Chennai.

#WATCH | Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from outside the hospital where Cricketer Rinku Singh’s father has been admitted. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AggRr2hq7I — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

World No. 1 batter Abhishek Sharma is desperately struggling for form, scoring only 15 runs in 4 matches with three successive ducks. India’s number three batter Tilak Varma has also batted rather conservatively in the tournament due to early loss of openers. The Mumbai Indians batter has a strike-rate of 118.8 while scoring only 107 runs with a best of 31.

Samson was expected to replace either Abhishek or Tilak at his new IPL home Chennai – he was traded from Rajasthan Royals to CSK for Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season. But with Rinku ruled out, Samson will come in and both Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma will get another lifeline.

There is a possibility that Samson can open the innings with Abhishek Sharma, while India’s leading run-scorer – Ishan Kishan – could be asked to come down to No. 3 position. Apart from this batting change, vice-captain Axar Patel is set to return to the Playing 11 at the expense of Washington Sundar.

Axar was dropped for the last match against South Africa, keeping in mind the ‘match-up’ with the Proteas having three left-handed batters in their top order. Suryakumar Yadav could also bring in chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav for the Chennai track, which has been known to be a turning pitch.

If Kuldeep does come into the side, then Arshdeep Singh will have to make way with Jasprit Bumrah sharing the new ball with Hardik Pandya.

India’s Predicted Playing 11 vs Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.