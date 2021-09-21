Highlights Ind-W vs Aus-W 1st ODI Score & Updates

Mithali Raj and Co open their Australian tour with the 1st ODI set to take place at Harrup Park, Mackay on Tuesday. The match would start at 5:45 AM IST. It will not be easy to win against the formidable hosts who have good knowledge about the conditions. What would hurt India's chances is the fact that star batter Harmanpreet Kaur would not be available for the match.

The visitors will play 3ODIs, 3 T20Is, and one day-night Test from September 21- October 10. The day-night Test from September 30 to October 3 in Metricon will be India's first after which both teams will lock horns in three T20Is (October 7 to 10).

Australia's Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham

India’s Predicted XI: Taniya Bhatia, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Shefali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Live Updates

  • 12:27 PM IST

    Australia Win | It was an all-round show for the hosts who cruised to a nine-wicket win over India to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Mithali Raj-led side was outplayed in all departments. They would look to bounce back in the next match to force a decider.

  • 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: Haynes has been brilliant. She has picked the right balls to put away and has been a complete innings thus far. She also has an experienced Lanning at the other end, who would be guiding her. Australia is nearing another emphatic win. LIVE | Aus-W: 180/1 in 29 overs.

  • 11:16 AM IST

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: Healy, who was nearing his ton, has perished. She would sulk at missing out on a century. Australia looks good to go over the line. It has been a lackluster show from India thus far. LIVE | Aus-: 132/1 in 23 overs

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: Haynes and Healy are making it look too easy. One has to admit, India was not aggessive enough up front with the new ball. If a miracle does not happen soon, the hosts will win the opening ODI of the tour. LIVE | Aus-W: 89/0 in 16 overs

  • 10:12 AM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: Australia is in the driver’s seat after 10 overs. India has failed to get an early wicket and that would mean they would struggle from here on. Now, it will be interesting to see if the spinners can change the course of the game, which at this stage, looks one-sided. LIVE | Aus-W: 52/0 in 10 overs.

  • 9:58 AM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: The Indian opening bowlers are still searching for the first wicket. The Aussie openers are slowly but surely settling into a nice rhythm. LIVE | Aus-W: 28/0 in 7 overs

  • 9:44 AM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: Healy and Haynes get Australia off to a steady start in 226-run chase. India eye early wickets, it is exciting cricket at the moment. LIVE | Aus-W: 11/0 in 3 overs

  • 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: Jhulan Goswami would be the key. If she can get a couple of early wickets, India would be right back in it.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE Score IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: Eventually, a cameo of 32* off 29 balls from Richa Ghosh helps India post a respectable 225/8 in 50 overs. The hosts won the toss and put the tourists in to bat first. India lost their star openers – Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma – early. It was veteran Mithali Raj who came up with the goods again as she top-scored with 61. LIVE | Ind-W: 225/8 in 50 overs