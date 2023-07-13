Home

India-W Vs Bangladesh-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 3rd T20I?

Here are the details of how fans can watch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I online and on TV in India. The game will be played in Mirpur on July 13.

The game will start from 1:30 PM IST.

The third and final T20I match between India and Bangladesh will take place on July 13 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. With India already securing the series victory, they will now look to inflict a clean sweep. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit’s batting faltered in the second T20I, where they were restricted to a total of 95 runs. However, their bowlers stepped up, and courtesy some outstanding performances by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, India clinched a nervy win.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be gutted within this loss – they struggled to get going against India’s spin attack and were bundled out for 87 runs. They would have fancied chasing the total down, but now face the prospect of salvaging a win in the final match of the series to prevent a whitewash.

Here’s when and where fans can watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I live in India:

When will the India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I match take place?

The 3rd T20I match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will take place on Thursday, July 13.

Where will India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I match will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will the 3rd T20I match of India Women vs Bangladesh Women start?

The India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How can fans watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I match live in India?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I match will not be broadcast live in India.

How can fans live stream India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I match in India?

You can enjoy the match by tuning in to the live streaming on the FanCode app and Bangladesh cricket YouTube channel.

Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Monica Patel, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Ausha, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Amanjot Kaur, Rashi Kanojiya, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, U Chetry.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (Captain), Shamima Sulatan, Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Rebeya Khan, Murshida Khatun, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun.

