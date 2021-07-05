London: Mithali Raj and Co registered a consolation win in the last game of the three-match ODI series against their English counterparts. Now, the focus shifts to T20Is, and in this format, India would feel a little more confident given their performance in the World Cup last year in Australia. While the Indian side would miss the services of the experienced Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, there would be Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to watch out for. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For Sri Lanka ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Likely to Open, Chetan Sakariya Debut on Cards

Others like Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, and Poonam Yadav would be eager to make an impact. Ramesh Powar would be the head coach of the side. The Indian eves would like to get off to a winning start but that will not be easy against the Heather Knight-led side, who will be playing in known conditions. The hosts are yet to name their squad for the series. Also Read - Sports Bulletin: From Euro 2020 to India's Tour of Sri Lanka, What Happened in Sporting World on 4th July - All You Need to Know

IN-W vs EN-W Schedule, Venue, Timing & Streaming Also Read - India Has Even-Money Chance of Beating England on Their Home Turf, Feels Ian Chappell

The T20I opener would be played on July 9 at the Northampton County Ground. The next game would be played a couple of days later at Hova. The last and final game would be played at Chelmsford after a three-day gap. While the 1st and 3rd T20Is will start at 11:00 PM IST, the second game would start at 7:00 PM IST. Fans can watch the TV broadcast on Sony Six, while you can stream the games on Sonyliv.

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.