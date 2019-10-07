Kiren Rijiju, Union Sports Minister, on Sunday stated that the Indian government will do their best to push hard for the inclusion of Kabaddi in the Paris Olympics.

While Tokyo will be hosting the 2020 Olympics, Paris will play hosts for the 2024 Olympics.

Rijiju said that Kabaddi remains a perfect example of an indigenous sport growing successfully and he always has thought about how to promote such sports in a big way.

“As a Sports Minister, I am very excited and have always thought of how to promote indigenous sports in a big way. Kabaddi is a perfect example of how an indigenous sport has grown successfully,” Rijiju said as he spoke during the KBD Live programme on Star Sports.

While Kabaddi remains a part of the Asian Games, it is not included in the Olympics. During the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, Iran became the first country other than India to win an Asian Games gold medal.

Rijiju said that as a country, we will have to put all our efforts to make sure that a sports like Kabaddi gets an entry into the 2024 Olympics.

“This I feel is the beginning of the sports culture that we envisaged for India which is now becoming a reality. We will definitely push hard for Kabaddi to be part of the next Olympics as we are a billion plus powerful nation and so for this to become possible, we will have to put all our efforts together, but I am very confident about it,” he added.