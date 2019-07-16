Vijayveer Sidhu, combining with Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Adarsh Singh, clinched gold in the team category of the men’s 25m pistol event in the ongoing ISSF Junior Championship in Germany, on Tuesday

This was Vijayveer Sidhu’s third gold in of the tournament. For Adarsh, the team gold medal was his second in the ongoing Championship. With this gold, India maintained its prime position in the medal tally, taking it seven gold with a total of 16 medals.

India also won another medal on Tuesday, as the trio of Hriday Hazarika, Yash Vardhan and Paarth Makhija won silver. The combined score of the Indian team was 1877.4, which was 0.4 less than the Chinese team’s score who bagged the gold medal.

However, Hriday suffered heartbreak in the individual category of the 10m Air Rifle event. In the final, he was leading till the 18th shot of the 24-shot event, but since the 19th shot he started losing the lead. Eventually, he finished at fourth with a score of 207.3, missing on the chance to grab a medal. Russia’s Grigoril Shamakov won the gold after finishing with a total figure of 250.

Earlier on Monday, India won two gold medals which were brought by the women. Elavenil Valarivan defeated her countrymate Mehuli Ghosh to ensure India win both gold and silver in the 10m Air Rifle event. The other gold came in the team category of the same event. Valarivan and Ghosh joined hands with Shreya Agarwal to earn the top spot in the podium for their country. The efforts of Ghosh, Elavenil and Agarwal saw India broke the world record of points scored in the category.