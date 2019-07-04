India vs Pakistan: It is not strange to find an Indian root for Pakistan and vice-versa. The two arch-rivals share a lot in common from food to clothes and lots more. The two countries do not share good diplomatic relation and that is the reason the two sides do not play bilateral series. Hence, that made the India-Pakistan WC clash a highly-awaited event. India locked horns with Pakistan at Old Trafford on June 16 and the whole of Manchester seemed like roads of Lahore and Mumbai. There was a huge Asian gathering. What caught the eye of fans a couple of weeks after the match was an Indian woman from Ahmedabad chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ along with Pakistan’s iconic chacha. The Chacha also introduces her as he asks fans to cheer for her.

Here is the viral video posted by noted author Tarek Fatah. “Muslim woman from Ahmedabad, India repeatedly chants “Pakistan Zindabad” as she poses with ‘Cricket Chacha’ and Pakistani fans at the World Cricket Cup in England. “Pakistan will win against India,” she gloats as she lets her guard down to reflect her true loyalty,” read his post.

So this is what Pakistan needs to do to qualify for the semi-finals:

If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38

If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84

If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying

It does not look like Pakistan will go through, but again it is cricket and nothing can be taken for granted. Pakistan play their last World Cup league game against Bangladesh on July 5.