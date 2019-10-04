The Indian women’s hockey team was held to a 2-2 draw by Great Britain in their final match of the England tour in Marlow on Friday. India finished the tour with another draw against a relatively stronger Great Britain side, with impressive performances during the five matches during which they won one, lost one and drew three matches.

Navjot Kaur gave India an early lead in the eighth minute before Gurjit Kaur converted a Penalty Corner to make it 2-0. However, in the final quarter, Elizabeth Neal (55′) and Anna Toman (60′) sounded the board to draw level.

India began the contest on an aggressive note and pushed the hosts back into their own half, creating a host of opportunities inside the opening 10 minutes. By applying constant pressure on the defence the tourists managed to find the break-through with forward Navjot slotting past their goalkeeper Sabbie Heesh to make it 1-0. The first quarter belonged to India and they had a couple of more chances to extend their lead, but could not convert the Penalty Corners, keeping their one-goal advantage at the first break.

Shaken by the two goals, Great Britain went on the offensive in the next quarter, earning as many as three Penalty Corners before the half-time break. But Indian Goalkeeper Savita, who was playing her 200th match, made impressive saves to deny the hosts. India tried to counter during the latter stages of the second period, holding onto their lead.

Both the teams had similar chances in the third quarter, but it was India who dominated the possession. British defense was call into action several times who resolutely guarded their posts. Tennant, who had replaced Heesh at half-time, was produced a fine save to deny Gurjit in the 40th minute. It was only in the 48th minute of the match that India finally managed to extend their lead as Gurjit found the back of the net via Penalty Corner.

With less than six minutes to go on the clock, Great Britain were awarded another Penalty Corner, and this time it was Elizabeth Neal who converted from the spot to pull a goal back. It was a nervous last five minutes for the Indian team, and after having kept out the hosts on multiple occasions, the Indian defense finally wilted in added time. Great Britain were awarded a Penalty Corner, and it was Anna Toman who converted to earn her team a 2-2 draw.