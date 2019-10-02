The Indian women’s hockey team played out a 0-0 draw against Great Britain in the third match of their Tour of England held in Marlow on Tuesday.

India and Great Britain began the first quarter on a cautious note. The visitors tried to make a few inroads as the match progressed, but they couldn’t find an opening. The defensive units of both sides held fort as none of the teams could break the deadlock. The Indian team made an aggressive move towards the end of the quarter and earned a Penalty Corner. However, Great Britain managed to keep India at bay as the two teams went into the break at 0-0.

The Indian Women’s Hockey team rode on the momentum and continued playing aggressively at the start of the second quarter. India were awarded another Penalty Corner in the 20th minute, which was blocked out by Great Britain. The Forwards from both sides continued to look for the opening goal, but couldn’t find the back of the net. The defense units held firm once again. The Indian Women’s Hockey team was more aggressive out of the two sides as they went into half-time with the scoreline reading 0-0.

India started the third quarter on an excellent note, earning their third Penalty Corner. However, Great Britain stayed in the contest by keeping India at bay once again. Great Britain carried out a counter-attack and were awarded their first penalty corner in the 35th minute. India’s Goalkeeper Savita stood up to the test and ensured that Great Britain don’t take the lead. The Indian Women’s Hockey team made another aggressive move soon after and won their fourth Penalty Corner in the 38th minute, but the Indians couldn’t hit the target. Both sides ensured that they got into good positions to score the opener, but the Forwards couldn’t find a way to break the deadlock as the scorers remained untroubled at the end of the third quarter.

The same story continued in the fourth quarter as well, with both sides trying their luck, but to no avail. The Indian Women’s Hockey team made a few smart moves, however, Great Britain always found a way to keep the ball away from their goal. India had a brilliant chance to seal the deal when they won a Penalty Corner in the dying minutes of the match, but the Great Britain defense stood strong once again as the match ended without a goal being scored.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will play Great Britain in their fourth match of the Tour on Wednesday, 2nd October 2019 at 2000hrs IST.