New Delhi: Following their 1-6 drubbing to Brazil in the opening game, India displayed good fighting spirit but still went down 0-3 to Chile in their second game of the Women’s International Football Tournament at the Amazon Arena in Manaus, Brazil on Monday.Also Read - Thomas Dennerby Names 23-Member Indian Women's Squad For UAE Friendlies

Striker Maria Urrutia gave Chile a first-half lead before two back-to-back goals towards the end snuffed out any hopes of an Indian comeback. Also Read - India vs Uzbekistan: IND Concede Late Goal to Lose 1-0 in Women's Football Friendly

India made three changes to their starting line-up from the match against Brazil with M Lintoingambi Devi replacing Aditi Chauhan under the bar and Martina Thokchom and Manisa Panna coming in for Kamala Devi and Dangmei Grace. Also Read - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu And Sanju Win AIFF Footballer of The Year Awards

The first chance of the match fell to the goal-scoring star of the game against Brazil, Manisha Kalyan, who met an in-swinging corner in the sixth minute but directed it straight at goalkeeper Endler.

Chile then took control of the game and created their first opportunity in the 12th minute. Maria Rojas sent in a low cross from the right for Javiera Toro who made a back-heel attempt to score but was thwarted by Linthoi.

A minute later, Chile opened the scoring as Rojas progressed down the right and found Urrutia, who scored with a first-time finish. The rest of the half passed by without much incident as Linthoi and her defence kept the Chilean attack at bay with some good organisation.

Just when India seemed to be growing in stature, Chile scored twice in the space of two minutes through substitute Isidora Hernandez and Karen Araya to seal off the game.

India will play their final game of the Women’s International Football Tournament against Venezuela on December 2.