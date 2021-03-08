In a major boost to Women’s cricket in India – on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021 – BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that the Indian eves would play a one-off Test against their English counterparts and the match would be played later in the year. Taking to Twitter, Shah made this announcement which has received massive praise from fans. Also Read - Sourav Ganguly to Join Politics in Future? BCCI President Answers

He tweeted: “On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again.” Also Read - Lisa Haydon is Spending International Women's Day With Her 'Very Little Woman' As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump

The date and the venue are yet to be confirmed, but this is being received as a major step towards promoting women’s cricket in the country. The Indian women cricket team reached the final of the T20 World Cup earlier in 2020 in Australia. Eventually, in the summit clash, they lost to the hosts.

Not just the BCCI, looking to promote the women’s game, on International Women’s Day, the world body of cricket – the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the expansion of women’s cricket events post the 2023 cycle. The ICC tournaments for women cricketers will have more teams from 2026 onwards with the governing body announcing its expansion plan for the game to mark international women’s day.

ICC said the T20 World Cup will have 12 teams instead of 10 from the 2026 edition. The ODI World Cup will also be expanded — from eight teams to 10 — from the 2029 edition.

“More teams will compete in both the Women’s World Cup and the Women’s T20 World Cup from 2026 onwards as part of the ICC’s long-term commitment to growing the game globally and in a sustainable fashion,” ICC stated in a media release.