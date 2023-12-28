Home

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WODI Match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Laptop, Mobile, TV

IN-W vs AU-W 1st ODI Live streaming: All you need to know about IND-W vs AUS-W 1st Test live streaming and telecast details in India.

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI - LIVE Streaming. (Pic: X)

Here are the details of when and where to watch India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI in India: After a historic win over Australia in the one-off Test, the Indian team is ready to lock horns with Alyssa Healy and Co. in the ODI series with the first game set to be played today.

What time is India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match?

The India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI match will be played on Thursday (December 28) from 1:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI match going to be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI match will be played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Where can I watch India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI match on TV?

The India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI match?

Live streaming of India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

IN-W vs AU-W Probable Playing XI

IN-W Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque

AU-W Probable Playing XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown

Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Mannat Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.