India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20: When And Where to Watch Online in India

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20: When And Where to Watch Online in India

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

When will India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 will be played on Friday, December 9.

Where will India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 will take place at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

What time will India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 start?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20 will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODIMatch Details

Squads-

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (captain/wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.