Birmingham: Reigning 50-over world champions Australia continued to pummel oppositions at the Commonwealth Games here with New Zealand being their latest victim, defeating the trans-Tasman rivals by five wickets to secure a mouth-watering title clash against India on Sunday.

It was Australia’s huge depth in batting that proved pivotal in the last-four clash, with the usually dependable Alyssa Healy (14) and Meg Lanning (7) falling early in their quest of New Zealand’s competitive total of 144/7 in 20 overs.

Here are the details on when and where to watch India vs Australia women’s cricket match online and on TV:

What is the venue for India vs Australia women’s cricket match in CWG 2022?

The India vs Australia Women CWG 2022 Cricket match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

At what time will India vs Australia women’s cricket match begin?

India vs Australia Women Cricket match will kickstart at 9.30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Australia women’s cricket match online?

India vs Australia CWG 2022 women cricket match will be live online on Sonyliv.

Where to watch India vs Australia women’s cricket match on Tv in India?

The India vs Australia CWG 2022 Women cricket match will be live on Sony Ten.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Annabel Sutherland.