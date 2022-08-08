India Women vs Australia Women Final T20I, CWG 2022 Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: IND Settles For Silver As AUS Won By 9 Runs; Deepti Keeps India In Chase; Harmanpreet Departs, AUS In Control; Harmanpreet-Jemimah Keep IND Afloat In Chase; Harmanpreet-Jemimah Steady IND After Early Blows; IND Lose Both Openers In 162 Chase; IND Need 162 To Clinch Gold Medal; Beth Mooney Key For Big Finish; Radha’s Brilliance Puts IND Back On Top; Radha’s Brilliant Run-out Gets Lanning; Lanning-Mooney Steady AUS After Early Blow; Healy Departs, Renuka Draws First Blood; AUS Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11’s; Toss Delayed, Official Update Soon; Toss Scheduled At 9 PM IST | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: “Toss is not in our control and we are prepared for both. We are going with the same team. It’s always important to give your 100 percent and we just want to enjoy every moment today.” | Meg Lanning at the toss: “We are gonna have a bat first time. Good wicket and great atmosphere, excited about getting out there. We feel like we can put together a good performance today.”Also Read - India at Birmingham, Day 10 Highlights: Sharath-Sreeja Fetch Gold In TT; Boxer Sagar, Harmanpreet and Co. Settle For Silver

Check Playing XI:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown