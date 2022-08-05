Birmingham: India women’s hockey team will battle it out Australia for the final berth of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Australia, who are one of the fiercest competitors in the hockey arena, will be quite a challenge for India. However, India did get the better of Australia in the Tokyo Olympics match which was more or less an upset.Also Read - CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra Not My Rival, Says Pakistan's Javelin Thrower Nadeem Arshad

Here are the details on when and where to watch India vs Australia women’s hockey match online and on TV: Also Read - LIVE CWG 2022, Day 8 India at Birmingham: Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Anshu Malik, Deepak Punia Enter Final; Assure Four Medals to India

What is the venue for India vs Australia women’s hockey match in CWG 2022?

The India vs Ghana women’s hockey match will be played at University of Birmingham Hockey Stadium. Also Read - Commonwealth Games, Long Jump: How Murali Sreeshankar’s Potential Gold Turned to Silver by Centimetres (or Less)

At what time will India vs Australia women’s hockey match begin?

The India vs Ghana women’s hockey match will kickstart at 12:45 AM IST.

Where to watch India vs Australia women’s hockey match online?

The India vs Ghana women’s hockey match will be live on Sony LIV.

Where to watch India vs Australia women’s hockey match on Tv in India?

The India vs Ghana women’s hockey match will be live on Sony SIX, Sony Ten and Sony network.

Here is the India squad for the clash against Australia

Savita Punia, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.