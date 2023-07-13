Home

Sports

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket, More

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket, More

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the third T20I match. India won their last game by eight wickets and will aim for a clean sweep in the series.

The game will be played in Mirpur.

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the third T20I match, aiming to secure a clean sweep over their opponents. The match will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will strive to secure a victory to salvage some pride in the T20I series.

Trending Now

India started the series strongly by winning the opening T20I with a convincing seven-wicket margin. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a remarkable unbeaten innings of 54 runs, leading India to a resounding victory. Bangladesh did make a good comeback in the next match when they kept India to a meagre total of 95 runs. However, the Nigar Sultana-led side faltered when it came to batting and they were knocked over for 87 runs.

You may like to read

As the teams prepare for the third fixture, the Indian side need to be far better as far as their batting is concerned. There were a number of reckless strokes in the last match and they need to have a better game plan against the Bangladesh spinners.

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I: Details

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur

Date and Time: July 13, 1:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: This match will not be shown live on any TV channel in India. It will, however, be live streamed on Bangladesh Cricket’s YouTube channel.

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

Bowlers: Sultana Khatun, Nahida Akter, Minnu Mani

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I: Probable 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pooja Vastrakar, Bareddy Anusha,

Bangladesh Women: Shorna Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Sathi Rani, Ritu Moni, Shamima Sultana, Sultana Khatun, Nigar Sultana (C and wk), Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Monica Patel, Minnu Mani, Bareddy Ausha, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Amanjot Kaur, Rashi Kanojiya, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, U Chetry.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (Captain), Shamima Sulatan, Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Shathi Rani Bormon, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sultana Khatun, Rebeya Khan, Murshida Khatun, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES