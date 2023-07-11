Home

IND-W vs BAN-W vs 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report And More

Stay updated with Dream11 prediction, probable playing XI, pitch report, and more for the thrilling 2nd T20I match between IND-W and BAN-W. Get ready for an action-packed encounter.

BAN-W and IND-W will square off against each other on July 11. (File photo)

The second T20I match between Bangladesh Women’s (BAN-W) and India Women’s (IND-W) is set to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday, July 11. In the first T20I encounter of the series, India clinched a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Impressive bowling performances by Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma played a pivotal role in restricting Bangladesh to a modest total of 114 for 5. India’s disciplined bowling approach effectively curtailed Bangladesh’s scoring opportunities, preventing them from accumulating runs freely.

India encountered an initial setback while chasing the target. The Women in Blue swiftly bounced back with a formidable partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur. Harmanpreet Kaur’s aggressive batting display, highlighted by a swift half-century, steered India to victory with 22 balls to spare.

To stay alive in the series, Bangladesh must secure a victory in this match. On the other hand, India will strive to clinch the series by emerging victorious in this crucial encounter.

The upcoming second match between these two teams is highly anticipated and promises to be an exciting clash.

BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice Captain: Pooja Vastrakar

Wicket-keeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sobhana Mostary, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan

Bowlers: Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Pooja Vastrakar

IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XI

India Women (Probable XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani

Bangladesh Women (Probable XI): Nigar Sultana(w/c), Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan

IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I: Full Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chhetri (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani , Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddi, Minnu Mani.

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (c/wk), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani.

IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur is expected to provide a well-balanced contest, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers. There will be ample opportunities for runs to be scored and wickets to be taken. Historically, the average score on this pitch has been around 152 runs.

