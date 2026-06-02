IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When, Where, How to Watch India Women vs England Women Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 3rd T20I Live: Harmanpreet Kaur's Team will eye a series win over hosts England ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as the two teams face off in third and final match at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday.

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India women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur seen at Taunton before 3rd T20I vs England. (Source: X)

IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 3rd T20I Live: India women cricket team will be eyeing their second successive T20I series win over England as they face off in the third and final T20I match at the The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday. The three-match series currently locked at 1-1 with Team India winning the first match by 38 runs and hosts England bouncing back to win the second game by 26 runs last week.

The series is a dress rehearsal for both the teams ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 which begins in England later this month. Jemimah Rodrigues came up with a match-winning fifty along with Yastika Bhatia in the first T20I match, but the latter needed to be ‘retired hurt’ in the second match after her painfully slow knock which possibly cost them the match.

Jemimah will look to bank on her knowledge of the conditions in Taunton, having turned out in Women’s Super League tournament in England in the past. “I have played here before in the Super League. I had got good runs also here, so good memories from here. But what I know about this pitch and the conditions is that it is a very good pitch to bat on,” Rodrigues said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“(The venue has a) fast outfield, it comes on nicely on the bat. Looking at the conditions, there might be a little swing, but apart from that I think it is a good pitch for the batters,” she added.

Also Read | India at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and co leave for England – Check Women in Blue’s squad and schedule

England hold a big edge in head-to-head encounters against England with 25 wins in 38 matches so far with India winning only 12 matches. In T20I games in England, the home team have won 11 times while India have managed 8 wins so far.

Here are all the details about India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match…

When is India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

The India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, June 2.

Where is India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

The India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match will be held at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

What time will India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match start?

The India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match will begin at 11pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030pm.

Where can I watch India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match on TV in India?

The India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match in India?

The India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.

India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Amy Jones (wk), Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lindsey Smith

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani