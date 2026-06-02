IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I: When, Where, How to Watch India Women vs England Women Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 3rd T20I Live: India women cricket team will be eyeing their second successive T20I series win over England as they face off in the third and final T20I match at the The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday. The three-match series currently locked at 1-1 with Team India winning the first match by 38 runs and hosts England bouncing back to win the second game by 26 runs last week.
The series is a dress rehearsal for both the teams ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 which begins in England later this month. Jemimah Rodrigues came up with a match-winning fifty along with Yastika Bhatia in the first T20I match, but the latter needed to be ‘retired hurt’ in the second match after her painfully slow knock which possibly cost them the match.
Jemimah will look to bank on her knowledge of the conditions in Taunton, having turned out in Women’s Super League tournament in England in the past. “I have played here before in the Super League. I had got good runs also here, so good memories from here. But what I know about this pitch and the conditions is that it is a very good pitch to bat on,” Rodrigues said in the pre-match press conference on Monday.
“(The venue has a) fast outfield, it comes on nicely on the bat. Looking at the conditions, there might be a little swing, but apart from that I think it is a good pitch for the batters,” she added.
Also Read | India at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and co leave for England – Check Women in Blue’s squad and schedule
England hold a big edge in head-to-head encounters against England with 25 wins in 38 matches so far with India winning only 12 matches. In T20I games in England, the home team have won 11 times while India have managed 8 wins so far.
Next stop ➡️ Taunton #TeamIndia has arrived for the series decider!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tcq3gFD6e5
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 31, 2026
Here are all the details about India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match…
The India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, June 2.
The India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match will be held at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.
The India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match will begin at 11pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030pm.
The India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.
The India Women vs England Women 2026 3rd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app in India.
England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Amy Jones (wk), Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lindsey Smith
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.