London: England Women and India Women played two matches against each other in this three-match ODI series, where Jhulan Goswami will be playing her final match. So far where India Women won both matches and are currently leading the series by 2-0. In the second ODI, India Women beat England Women by 88 runs. In that game, England Women won the toss and decided to field first. Coming to bat, India Women put a huge total of 333 runs on the board whereas Harmanpreet Kaur alone stacked 143 runs for the team. All bowlers took 1 wicket each for England Women. Coming to chase, England Women failed to chase down the mammoth target and lost all their wickets at 245 runs, Danni Wyatt managed to score 65 runs for them. Renuka Singh picked up 4 wickets for India Women. India Women will be aiming to whitewash the English side while the hosts would be hoping to end the series on a high note.

What is the timing of the 3rd ODI match between India and England ?

The 3rd ODI match between India and England will be played on Saturday (August 24) from 3:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the 3rd ODI match between India and England going to be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and England will be played at the Lord's, London.

Where can I watch the 3rd ODI match between India and England on TV ?

The 3rd ODI match between India and England will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I live stream the 3rd ODI match between India and England in India?

The 3rd ODI match between India and England will be live-streamed on SonyLIV.