India Women vs England Women Live Streaming 1st T20I

Following the 2-1 loss in the recently concluded ODI series versus England, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will look to carry the momentum from the last ODI when they take on the hosts in the T20I opener on Friday at the County Ground, Northampton. Indian women would rely heavily on Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order.

For England, Heather Knight would hold the key.

When is the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will take place on Saturday, July 9. Also Read - England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Cricket 2nd ODI: When And Where to Watch ENG vs SL Match Online And on TV at 5:30 PM IST

What are the timings of the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will start at 11:00 PM IST. The toss between two teams will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match being played?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be played at the County Ground, Northampton.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match will be telecasted live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 1st T20I match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

ENG-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XIs

England Women Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers and Freya Davies/Anya Shrubsole

India Women Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Pooja Vastrakar

ENG-W vs IND-W SQUADS

England Women Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Freya Davies, Sophia Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole.

India Women Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur