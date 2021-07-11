India Women vs England Women Live Streaming 2nd T20I in India

Harmanpreet Kaur’s poor form continued as she could make only one off two balls in the first T20 International against England on Friday night. India’s limited overs skipper has failed to get past 20 in an innings on the entire tour of England where the team has played across three formats. The 32-year-old right-handed batter, who had become one of the hottest properties in women’s cricket after her unbeaten knock of 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup catapulted her to stardom, has made four and eight in the one-off Test and one, 19 and 16 in the three One-day Internationals so far. Here are the details of when and where to watch the India Women vs England Women live Cricket match online in India Women.Also Read - West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket, 2nd T20I: When And Where to Watch WI vs AUS Online Match And on TV

When is the India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match will take place on Sunday, July 11 in India Women. Also Read - Move on Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman is Here: Anand Mahindra Pays Tribute to Harleen Deol's Super Hero Catch

What are the timings of the India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss between two teams will take place at 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - VIDEO: Harleen Deol Takes an Insanely Brilliant Catch During India Women's T20I Opener vs England

Where is the India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match being played?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match will be played at the County Ground, Hove.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match will be telecasted live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match?

The India Women vs England Women 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

ENG-W vs IND-W Playing 11s

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

England Women: Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies.

SQUADS –

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Fran Wilson.