India Women vs England Women Live Streaming One-Off Test in India

In one of the most-awaited clashes of Women's Cricket – One-Off Test – India Women will lock horns against England Women on Wednesday noon evening at the County Ground. A favourable record in England and a 'positive mindset' despite inadequate preparation time will spur the Indian women's cricket team when it takes on the seasoned hosts in its first Test engagement in nearly seven years here. After multiple quarantines in India and UK, the Mithali Raj-led squad got little over a week to prepare for its first red ball game since November 2014. Mithali was among the seven current players, who were a part of that victorious eleven against South Africa in Mysuru. While experienced players like the skipper, her deputy Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jhulan Goswami have not played red ball cricket at all in recent times, it will be an even tougher test for the younger lot who don't get to play first-class matches in domestic cricket. Unlike the men's squad, which played intra-squad games in Southampton ahead of the WTC final, the women prepared only in the nets which might hurt them in the four-day game. LIVE BLOG – IND-W vs ENG-W – Day 1

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India Women vs England Women live Cricket match online in India Women.

When is the India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match?

The India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match will take place on Wednesday, June 16 in India Women.

What are the timings of the India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match?

The India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss between two teams will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where is the India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match being played?

The India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match will be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match?

The India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match will be telecasted live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match?

The India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match live streaming will be available on Disney SonyLIV app app and JIOTV.

IND-W vs ENG-W Playing 11s

India Women Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey.

England Women Playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.