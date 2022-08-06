Birmingham, CWG 2022: After winning against Barbados Indian women’s cricket team will play against the England women’s cricket team in the Commonwealth games semi-final 1 match. If India won that match then the Indian Cricket team confirm another medal for India.Also Read - IND-W vs ENG-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Semi Final 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs England Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Edgbaston, 3.30 PM IST August 06, Saturday

Here are the details on when and where to watch India vs England women’s cricket match online and on TV:

What is the venue for India vs England women’s cricket match in CWG 2022?

The India vs England Women CWG 2022 Cricket match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

At what time will India vs England women’s cricket match begin?

India vs England Women Cricket match will kickstart at 3.30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs England women’s cricket match online?

India vs England CWG 2022 women cricket match will be live online on Sonyliv.

Where to watch India vs England women’s cricket match on Tv in India?

The India vs England CWG 2022 Women cricket match will be live on Sony Ten.

India vs England Women Probable Playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn