Birmingham: India set to open its campaign against lowly Ghana at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, the Indian teams will be looking forward to the match and using it to test the adjustments they had made to their game following the World Cup. The Indian team failed to live up to its expectations in the World Cup in the Netherlands and Spain, finishing ninth unable to convert most of the chances they produced in the matches.

Here are the details on when and where to watch India vs Ghana women's hockey match online and on TV:

What is the venue for India vs Ghana women’s hockey match in CWG 2022?

The India vs Ghana women's hockey match will be played at University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

At what time will India vs Ghana women’s hockey match begin?

The India vs Ghana women’s hockey match will kickstart at 6:30 PM IST & 2:00 PM local time.

Where to watch India vs Ghana women’s hockey match online?

The India vs Ghana women’s hockey match will be live on Sony Liv.

Where to watch India vs Ghana women’s hockey match on Tv in India?

The India vs Ghana women’s hockey match will be live on Star sports, Sony Ten and Sony network.

Here is the India squad for the clash against Ghana

Savita Punia, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur and Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari.