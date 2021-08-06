Live India Women vs Great Britain Women Hockey Bronze Medal Match Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of INDIA Women vs Great Britain Women, Live Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics Hockey Live between India W and GBR W played at the Oi Stadium, North Pitch in Tokyo. The men's team rewrote history on Thursday as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match. And having already recorded their best-ever Olympic performance, the Indian women would look to double the nation's joy on Friday. But it would be easier said than done for the Indians as they were thrashed 1-4 by Great Britain, who were the defending champions, in the pool stages.

The Indians would take a lot of confidence from their spirited performance against world no.2 Argentina in the semifinals even though they lost the match 1-2. The Indians fought valiantly and gave Argentina a run for their money but were guilty of conceding penalty corners at crucial junctures of the match which eventually proved costly. With nothing to lose from here on, world no.7 India would fancy their chances against world no.4 Great Britain.

There is no pressure on them as the 18 fearless and determined women had already done the unthinkable when they stunned three-time champions Australia 1-0 to enter the Olympic semifinals for the first time. India's best performance in the Olympics came way back in the 1980 Moscow Games where they finished fourth out of six teams.