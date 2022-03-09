India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming ICC Womens World Cup 2022

After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine & Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1.

On the other hand, New Zealand seemed to have got their campaign back on track. After suffering a surprise three-run loss to the West Indies, the White Ferns bounced back with a nine-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh in a rain-hit match.

When is the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup 2022 Match?

The India-W vs New Zealand-W match will take place on Thursday, March 10 in New Zealand. Also Read - India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 4: Squads, Where And When to Watch in India at 6:30 IST

What is the timing of India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup 2022 Match?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women match will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup 2022 Match Played?

The India-W vs Pakistan-W match will be played at Seddan Park, Hamilton.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs New Zealand Women World Cup 2022 Match?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (captain), Amy Satterthwaite (vice-captain), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu.