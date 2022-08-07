India vs New Zealand Women Hockey, Bronze Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022 AS IT HAPPENED: Savita Punia Stars As IND Beat NZ 2-1 In Penalty Shoot-out To Win Bronze; The Indian women’s hockey team beat defending champions New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win the bronze medal and finish its campaign at the Commonwealth Games on a high note here on Sunday. Leading 1-0, India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, as the match went into shootout after Olivia Merry’s equaliser. India though held their nerves in the shootout to emerge winners. Coming off their heartbreaking loss to Australia in a controversial semifinal, India showed the intent to wrap up their campaign with a win and earn a podium finish.Also Read - LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 10 LIVE Updates: After Boxers Ghangas, Panghal; Eldhose Paul Wins GOLD in Men's Triple Jump

Salima Tete’s goal gave India the lead and they led 1-0 at half time, paving the way for an entertaining second half. Neha Goyal almost doubled the lead after the break, but good defending by New Zealand prevented the Indians from consolidating their position. New Zealand have had to do a lot of defending and they’ve done quite well to remain disciplined until that Tete’s goal. Also Read - CWG 2022: Abdulla Aboobacker Wins Silver In Men’s Triple Jump

“In the semifinal match of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games between Australia and India (Women), the penalty shootout started mistakenly too early (the clock was not yet ready to operate), for which we apologise,” the FIH said in a statement on Saturday. Also Read - CWG 2022: India's Eldhose Paul Wins Gold In Men's Triple Jump

Check out all the updates from the match here: